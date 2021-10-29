The official teaser trailer for season three of the Apple TV+ series Servant has officially been released. This season of the thriller series by M. Night Shyamalan is coming out on January 21st, 2022. Can you think of a better way to start off your new year than with a healthy dose of horror? The cast stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint. This horrifying exploration of this mourning family is sure to leave us all on the edge of our seats.



The first thing we see in the trailer is a mysterious woman appearing at the door wearing a traditional mourning veil. Oh perfect. Definitely not TERRIFYING AT ALL. I'm fine. We start hearing the quintessential horror movie chords as a voice, that sounds just like the woman with the veil, says "You will burn like the rest." So yes, just clarifying for anyone who may STILL BE UNSURE, this is DEFINITELY not a comedy. We hear someone say to Free's character Leanne Grayson, "It's been three months. If the rest were going to come for you, wouldn't they have done so already?" Leanne Grayson responds to this saying, "They're patient." Talk about building suspense!

The tensions seem high within the home. There's talk of them all working to be a "normal family". Yeah, good luck with that. You're the leads in an M. Night Shyamalan horror series. I think at that point "normal family" is off the table. Grayson's character is seemingly attacked by spirits out of her control. She is covering her own face in blood, eerily playing the piano, and vowing to "protect my family". So yes, with all that considered, it is definitely fair to say that "normal family" is off the table.

The teaser trailer ends with the most terrifying sequence of elevator door closing moments I have ever seen. This trailer puts you on edge from the first moment until the last. We can be sure that the show is going to do the same. Are you brave enough to watch it?