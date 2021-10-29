One of Queen Elizabeth II's royal relatives has reportedly been offered to become king of a different country.

While Prince Charles is expected to become the king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Her Majesty's youngest son Prince Edward had been bizarrely offered the chance to become king of a newly-formed European country in the 90s.

Prince Edward As King?

At the moment, Prince Edward becoming head of the monarch is so slim. He has slipped to the 14th line to the throne already.

But despite having big chances back then, another country wanted him to become king of their nation instead.

In 1994, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, new countries were created in Eastern Europe.

One of the countries was Estonia. It held its first elections right after Soviet Union's collapse, a political party called the Independent Royalist Party of Estonia gained eight seats in parliament.

However, it is primarily seen as a protest group but wanted Estonia to be established as a monarchy like Norway and Sweden.

In fact, the people of Estonia really wanted it that The Telegraph said at the time that the leader of the party contacted the British royals asking if Prince Edward would like to become their king.

They further said that they would be honored if he would accept it.

In a letter written to Buckingham Palace, Prince Edward, who was 30 years old at the time, said that he was perfect and that they "enormously" admired him.

"Edward is perfect - young, royal, artistic and talented," the letter said.

"We admire his Royal Highness Prince Edward enormously. We also admire Britain, its monarchy, democracy and culture."

Why Did Buckingham Palace Reject the Idea?

Though Buckingham Palace believes that it was a "charming idea," they claimed that the thought was very unlikely.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, something like that shouldn't be taken seriously.

The Palace hasn't explained why it wasn't possible.

Another Royal Almost Ruled A Country

Aside from the Queen, Prince Edward wasn't the only member of the British royal family who also had the opportunity to rule.

His dad, Prince Philip, was sixth in line to the throne of Green just before he married Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Philip's parents were Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

But to marry Princess Elizabeth (who is now Queen), he had to renounce his Danish and Greek royal titles and became a naturalized British person.

