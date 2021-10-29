Mark Howard, popularly known as the captain from the hit Bravo reality series "Below Deck Mediterranean," has passed away at the age of 65.

According to TMZ, the TV star suddenly died at home last week. His wife, Susan, was out of town to attend a dog show from October 22 to 27.

When she returned home, she found her husband dead upstairs. The cause of death is still unclear as his sudden passing is under investigation, and authorities have not revealed whether he died of an accident or health problems. Investigations are also undergoing if a foul play was involved.

Per the police report, Howard was reportedly covered in boxes that fell; his body is believed to be lying up against a shelf.

Blood droplets were also visible on his face and the scene; however, it's still unclear if the reality star suffered any trauma.

Howard is survived by his wife, Susan.

Mark Howard In 'Below Deck Mediterranean'

According to People Magazine, Mark Howard first appeared on the Mediterranean spinoff of "Below Deck" in 2016.

Howard and his crew traveled all over Greece throughout the season. Before getting on the show, the captain had worked in the yacht industry for over 30 years.

Aside from being a professional captain and having a hands-on approach to his profession, Howard was also a licensed pilot who enjoyed flying helicopters.

Despite not being active on social media after he departed from the show, he reportedly remained in touch with his crew and cast members, as explained by co-star Hannah Ferrier.

In an interview with "The Daily Dish" podcast, Ferrier said, "Captain Mark and I, we send a message maybe once a year, just to touch base. I really like him."

The chief stewardess added that she didn't think "what he was up to" back when working with Howard. Ferrier spent three years working for the late captain.

Mark Howard Remembered By Co-Stars, Fans

After the news of his untimely passing circulated online, many fans took online to pay tribute to the beloved captain.

"RIP Captain Mark Howard. You were a joy to be around," co-star Tiffany Copeland wrote.

"Saddened to hear of the loss of Captain Mark Howard. He was so gracious to our group on Season 1 #belowdeckmed and he became a friend. Saying prayers for his family." co-star Kathy Stover wrote.

"This makes me incredibly sad. I loved him as the OG #BelowDeckMediterranean Captain." one fan wrote.

"how incredibly sad. Really liked him on below deck. Thoughts and love to his family and friends . RIP Captain Mark," another fan wrote.

