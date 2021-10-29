It's still unclear what Brian Laundrie's cause of death is, but a forensic expert has revealed that he may have died of a drug overdose.

The 23-year-old fugitive was the only person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito.

Laundrie's remains were discovered almost a month after he went missing.

According to the police, skeletal remains that were discovered were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation.

Laundrie's parents Chris and Roberta, eagerly await the results.

It could take several weeks for the parents to get the answers they have been thinking of finally. The forensic anthropologists will conduct DNA tests and even look for any signs of weapon evidence to find out how Brian Laundrie died.

Meanwhile, Dr. Erin Kimmerle told The Sun that she thinks, "It's very possible they will find a cause of death if there were injuries or some type of trauma that affected the skeleton."

She went on to say, "If there is soft tissue available for toxicology that could be insightful in cases of drug overdose."

The expert added, "But most likely the scene, evidence at the scene, and the skeletal injuries themselves will help lead to the cause of death."

Dr. Kimmerle thinks that Brian Laundrie may have ended his life at the Carlton Reserve in Florida and believes that the police are looking at a murder-suicide conclusion for the strong case.

This is due to domestic violence and four other reasons to factor it.

According to the forensic expert, there is a lot of evidence linking the two cases, including Laundrie's history of domestic violence.

"Add to that witnesses who place them together, the well documented timeline, GPS data from their cars, and cell phone records."

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Disturbed: Violent Artwork Unearthed By Internet Sleuths Showing Women With Bloody Mouths

Police Believe Brian Laundrie Likely Dead When the Confused His Mom for Him

Authorities in North Port, Florida, confessed early this week that despite investigators having trained cameras on the Laundrie residence, they weren't aware of his comings and goings.

On Sept. 13, Brian Laundrie left his parents' home in his Mustang and returned on Sept. 15.

Police believe that Laundrie went inside their home, but the person who drove the Mustang was his mom, Roberta.

She wore a baseball cap and built similarly to her son.

But despite the mistake, the police claimed it didn't have any big impact on the cost and the investigation.

"Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing. There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased," he said. "He still needed to be found."

READ MORE: 'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Not At Fault, Points Fingers at Alec Baldwin, Producers