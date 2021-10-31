Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian's parents, may have given the police information about their son's whereabouts since they wouldn't rat him out without something in return.

Brian's parents may have made a deal with the district attorney in exchange for immunity, according to a close friend of the fugitive.

According to The Sun, the tip came from a close friend of Chris and Roberta who has intimate information about the Laundrie family.

"We believe his mother and father signed a secret immunity agreement with either the Florida DA or the FBI."

"Obviously, they want to save themselves and whatever they have left," they continued.

According to the anonymous acquaintance, the deal most likely required Chris and Roberta to provide the necessary proof to conclude the case and assist the detectives in their search for Brian in exchange for immunity "from all allegations of harboring, assisting, or whatever it might be."

Belongings of Brian Laundrie Were Discovered

The buddy speculated that the notebook found with Brian Laundrie's bones might provide evidence to Gabby Petito's death.

Gabby was discovered dead just a few days after her parents reported her missing. Her skeleton was discovered in Wyoming.

The 23-year-old YouTuber died from strangling, according to a medical coroner.

When Brian's skeleton remains were discovered and identified, an anonymous buddy commented, "I suppose this is the conclusion we expected."

"I'm not sure if it's the one we'd request."

Meanwhile, according to a forensic anthropologist, Brian Laundrie's corpse would have decayed into a skeleton in less than 14 days and been devoured by animals.

Dr. Erin Kimmerle revealed to The Sun, "Human remains exposed on the open ground surface, with free access by predators and the heat can decompose is as little as a week in Florida."

Brian's remains along with his belongings were discovered on Oct. 20 in Myakkahatchee Creek Park, more than a month after he was reported missing by his parents.

Internet Sleuths Believe the Same

The friend's confession comes after internet sleuths speculate that Brian Laundrie's parents made a deal with the FBI to share what they know about their son's whereabouts in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

The Laundrie family's lawyer had earlier refuted the charges in a television appearance, but internet sleuths believe there were "obviously talks" that led to Chris and Roberta's parents revealing the police information about their son's whereabouts.

