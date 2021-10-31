Nicole Kidman and Meg Ryan have been feuding for decades? One report suggests that the two actresses are on each other's throats over an upcoming biopic; is this true?

According to a report published by Woman's Day, a Biopic about Ryan is in the works. It tells her life story, most especially with her career, relationships with exes like Dennis Quaid, Russel Crowe, and more.

Ryan is reportedly not happy with the movie being based on her, and she wanted to take legal action, but Kidman wants it to become a reality.

The report suggests that Kidman once warned Crowe of dating Ryan in the past, but he still did it, leading him to suffer from heartbreak.

Per an insider, Kidman was not happy with how Ryan did such a thing to her friend, to the point that "she will never forgive" her.

On the other hand, Ryan's resentment began in the film "In the Cut," which was produced by the "Eyes Wide Shut" actress. She was also set to star in the movie but had to drop her role. Ryan took the part later on.

The report mentioned that the movie took a significant toll on Ryan's career.

"A part of her feels she was stitched up when Nicole... maneuvered out of that role and left it for her."

A biopic about the actress is said to be an act of revenge for Kidman, so Ryan will never let it happen.

Nicole Kidman, Meg Ryan Feuding Rumors Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying the two Hollywood stars have no history together.

The reason why Kidman never starred in the film mentioned above was because of a knee injury.

Keith Urban's wife even publicly stated that she was happy that Ryan was able to take the role that she failed to fulfill.

In an interview with The New York Times last year, Kidman said, "I was so happy when Meg Ryan got that chance. I love when people get chances to do things that you don't immediately go, That's perfect."

Furthermore, the outlet also mentioned that there is no news about Ryan having a biopic in Hollywood coming soon, meaning the report's claims about a possible lawsuit is also false.

