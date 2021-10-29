They're not afraid to post about how they feel about one another.

The Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz couple, who have been engaged for two years, celebrated their anniversary on Friday by posting a slew of adorable PDA photos to Instagram.

In a photo album on his Facebook, the 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a scorching topless picture of his future wife that sent hearts racing. Nicola, 26, stood on a sunbed with just a thong-style bikini and covered her modesty with her hand while she hid her bikini bottoms.

The "Bates Motel" star dressed down her outfit beside the pool with a chic bandana and a pair of large sunglasses.

He captioned some of the photos with, "The past few years have been the best years of my life. " He added, "You make me smile and laugh everyday. I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you. 2 down forever to go. I love you Nicola."

To which Nicola's response was, "I love you baby."

Sharing her own gushing photo album, Nicola posted pictures of herself and Brooklyn in a tight embrace.

When it comes to symbolizing their unbreakable bond, Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée, Nicola Peltz have always been quite unique. In fact, they're not only using wedding rings to show how much they want to spend their whole lives together.

Peltz revealed in an Instagram Stories post on March 26 that she recently gave her fiance-to-be a gift: gold-plated wisdom teeth.

"I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you're my best friend," Peltz wrote alongside an image.

The picture showed off the golden chompers-and her massive engagement ring. Beckham even reposted the image, writing, "I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever."

After Victoria Beckham's eldest son published a series of photos, one of which showed him wearing the necklace, he commented on his Instagram, "The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you @nicolaannepeltz."

The "Transformers" actor reposted her fiancé's story, adding, "My forever boy. I'm so lucky to live life by your side."

