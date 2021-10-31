Michael Laughlin, a famed filmmaker and producer, popularly known for his film "Two-Lane Blacktop," has passed away at the age of 82.

According to Variety, Laughlin died on October 20 in Honolulu, Hawaii, because of COVID-19 complications. His death was confirmed by his friend Brooke Nasser.

The filmmaker spent his early days in Illinois. He played basketball at Stanford University after being recruited, but he graduated from Principia College in 1960.

Laughlin later left the United States and moved to London, where his filmmaking career began. He started working as a film producer and worked on several projects like the 1967 thriller movie "The Whispers," directed by Bryan Forbes, and the 1968 feature "Joanna," precursor to "Myra Breckinridge."

Later in his stay abroad, he met French actress and ballerina Leslie Carron. The couple got married afterward.

In the 1970s, the filmmaker produced over eight independent features, including "Two-Lane Blacktop," directed by Monte Hellman.

Laughlin later lived with writer Susanna Moore for almost two decades. During those years, he served as both screenwriter and director on several films like the 1981 horror film "Strange Behaviors," starring Louise Fletcher and Michael Murphy.

He also worked for the 1983 sci-fi mystery film "Strange Invaders" and the 1985 drama film "Mesmerized."

Aside from working in the film industry, Laughlin also owns a soybean farm in Illinois and writes books.

He wrote "Radical Golf," released in 1996. Before he died, he finished writing his memoir, which is yet to be published.

Per IMBd, his last film credit is for the 2001 film "Town & Country," where he served as a writer.

Laughlin's survivors include his three stepchildren, Christopher Hall, Lulu Sylbert, and Jennifer Caron Hall.

The late filmmaker spent his last days living in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he lived for many years.

Michael Laughlin's Previous Collaborator Also Died This Year

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Laughlin's previous collaborator Monte Hellman passed away earlier this year.

Aside from "Two-Lane Blacktop," he's also known for his work in the film "The Shooting."

Hellman died at Eisenhower Health hospital, where he was taken after he had fallen in his home. His daughter Melissa Hellman confirmed his death to the outlet.

Some of Hellman's film credits include "Ride in the Whirlwind," "Back Door to Hellm" "Flight to Fury," and more.

