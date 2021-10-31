Nenobia Washington, popularly known as BKTIDALWAVE online and dubbed as the "Meme Queen," has passed away after she reportedly went missing.

According to Meaww, Dupree Frederick, a man who claims to be her cousin, took to Facebook to confirm the social media star's death by writing.

"This is A Sad Sad Day I can't believe I'm writing R.I.P. to My fam/ Lil Cuzzin/Lil sis Zenobia R.I.P You Will be Truly missed May God bless your soul," he wrote.

Washington was a veteran meme sensation. Last year, her rant video the ISIS went viral online as she threatened the terrorist group to stay away from America in a hilarious manner. (watch the video below)

Per the outlet, several social media posts circulating online alleging that Washington went missing from her home on October 30. She reportedly died the following death.

"bktidalwave apparently went missing yesterday and now her family has reported that she passed away R.I.P. the queen of brooklyn man, she was an icon," one fan tweeted.

At the time of this writing, no cause of death was given by her family members.

Online Users Are Upset

After the news of BKTIDALWAVE's death made rounds on the internet, many fans took to Twitter to air their frustration.

"The news about BKTIDALWAVE pisses me off. everyone else like her got some sort of deal or something, anything... a little something could've gotten her out of that terrible living situation," one fan wrote.

The fan also pointed out that Washington's previous meme helped Doja Cat's career, and she reportedly didn't give her any money.

"YALL used her memes, her reactions, and NO ONE cut her a check. She helped Doja so much and didn't get shit for it. It's so screwed up." the fan added.

Most supporters sent their deepest condolences and expressed their sadness.

"BKTIDALWAVE DIED?! say it ain't so oh wow ): rip a cultural icon jfc i hope her son is surrounded with love and safety," one fan wrote.

Bktidalwave passed away 🥺😢 I’m so sad wtf she was such a icon… Rest In Peace queen ❤️☹️ pic.twitter.com/QMhbGFHoWx — chriX (@wheresmywigggg) October 31, 2021

"Bktidalwave passing really ruined my whole day cus it was literally the first thing I opened my eyes to. something about her was just so genuine and she was obviously funny. I hate when bad things keep happening to good people. R.I.H.," another one wrote.

Details surrounding Nenobia Washington's reported disappearance were not reported.

