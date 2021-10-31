The Kardashians are notoriously known for allegedly having multiple plastic surgeries over the years, as fans point out that their looks change from time to time. Recently, a report suggests that Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, also got plastic surgeries; is this true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the couple is doing anything together, including getting things done in their bodies.

Jenner and Gamble are reportedly getting liposuction multiple times a year. The reason why they decided to enhance parts of their bodies is because of a realization they had.

"they needed to nip their matching pair of love handles in the bud, Kris is accustomed to getting fat sucked out of her a couple of times a year." an insider said.

The talent manager wasn't sure about getting cosmetic procedures before, and he tried working out to lose weight.

However, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch convinced him by saying his "doughy dad body was bad for the family image," leading him to give in ultimately.

Gamble was reportedly happy with the results he got after a couple of sessions. The couple is not worried about eating too much food because they could "make another lipo appointment."

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's Liposuction Surgery Rumors Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out false pieces of information.

They mentioned that a person who underwent liposuction needs three months to recover fully, and for Jenner, who's at the age of 65, it takes longer.

It's impossible for someone to get liposuction several times a year.

Furthermore, the outlet also mentioned that both Gamble and Jenner looked the same over the years, and they both look healthy.

Kris Jenner Open With Her Plastic Surgery Journey

In early reports, Jenner isn't shy about sharing to the world her secret behind looking youthful.

Her previous facelift surgery was documented in an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

She also mentioned in an interview that she got breast implants in the 1980s, botox, fillers, and laser treatments.

Her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, also admitted that she got lip fillers because of her insecurities.

"I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do." she said. (via Good Morning America)

