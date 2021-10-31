Alec Baldwin bravely stood before the public and shared his thoughts after the shooting incident for the first time.

Over the weekend, Baldwin spared some of his time and spoke to photographers in Vermont about the recent tragic incident that killed his film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

According to Baldwin, he is currently cooperating with the police and continuously speaks to them about the incident. However, he reportedly could not detail the current progress of the inquiry.

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend," he said, as quoted by Fox News. "We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."

The 63-year-old then referred to the accidental shooting event as something like a "one in a trillion event."

For what it's worth, several Hollywood stars already died in the past decades due to misfires.



In 1993, Bruce Lee's son Brandon Lee was killed in a prop gun shooting incident while filming "The Crow." Meanwhile. John-Eric Hexum was reportedly playing with the gun on the "Cover Up: Golden Opportunity" set in 1984 when he put the gun to his head and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Alec Baldwin Begging To Limit The Use Of Firearms On All Set

Following the incident, Baldwin also gave his opinion about the use of guns on set following the shooting incident.

Per the actor, the films and TV shows in the country already fired billions of bullets in the last 75 years. Fortunately, a huge percentage never faced the same tragic incident.

"So what has to happen now is, we have to realize that when it does go wrong and it's this horrible, catastrophic thing, some new measures have to take place. Rubber guns, plastic guns, no live -- no real armaments on set. That's not for me to decide," he said.

Baldwin also urged people to decide the best way to prevent such a case to happen. He then pledged to cooperate and help the industry to ensure safety on film sets.

His statement came after his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, said that she fears her husband would develop PTSD after what happened. She revealed that Baldwin feels awful after Halyna Hutchin's death.

