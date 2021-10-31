Meghan Markle is reportedly rebranding after she received backlash in an appearance for her to sell her books, a royal commentator has claimed.

According to Express UK, the Duchess of Sussex's commentator Neil Sean said Markle could possibly rebrand and tone down her image in the public eye to boost sales of her written works.

In a YouTube video, Prince Harry's wife recently read her book "The Bench," inspired by her and the Duke's relationship with their son Archie. She received criticism for wearing expensive jewelry. (check out the royal's storytelling video below)

Sean mentioned that Markle's team is currently facing the "biggest problem" after her appearance as they are now trying to make her "look relatable to the people that they want to buy the book." He added that it's the "tricky bit."

The commentator said that the abovementioned video features Meghan looking "wonderful, basking in wonderful sunglight," however, viewers were drawn to her expensive accessories and watch.

In addition, Sean claimed that if a person is trying to sell a book to children, it's not "relatable."

Markle is said to undergo a rebranding in which her public image will be more "warm and comfy, open, relatable author."

Sean clarified that he's not quite sure what Markle's exact plans are, but he mentioned that aside from "The Bench," there are a lot of books that the duchess will release in the future.

Meghan Markle's 'The Bench'

Per the outlet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly signed a four-book deal with the publisher Penguin Random House.

In the video mentioned above, posted by Brightly Storytime channel, Markle gave a glimpse of her latest book by reading excerpts.

The children's book is said to be initially written by Markle for her husband as a gift for Father's Day; a father's relationship inspires it with his son.

Artist Christian Robinson created watercolor illustrations in the book.

After "The Bench" was released, it became the number-one New York Times Bestseller book for children's pictures.

How Much Were Meghan Markle's Accessories In The Video?

The former "Suits" star accessorized her look with Cartier Tank Français watch, which the late Princess Diana previously owned.

The watch reportedly cost over $23,000 when it was purchased, but it is believed to be worth more today.

Other golden accessories she wore include a Cartier Love bracelet ($6,900) and a Jennifer Meyer-designed mini gold tennis bracelet ($3,000).

