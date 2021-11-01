Madonna just made everyone worry about her botched-looking face.

Globe reported how Madonna shocked her fans in Harlem when she performed her hit song "Like a Prayer." She also shared photos of her from the event, surprising her fans with her younger-looking face as if she is not yet 63.

However, one source told the news outlet that the singer has been using filters to conceal how she looks like.

"It's becoming increasingly rare to see the Queen of Pop outside of her heavily-filtered appearances on social media," the insider said.

Another source insisted that she only looks young online but has noticeable lines in person. She reportedly cashed out $500,000 to undergo surgeries to "improve" her appearance, including a butt lift.



However, instead of having an improved appearance, her plastic surgery journey reportedly made things worse.

Did Madonna Truly Suffer From Plastic Surgery Disaster?

The news outlet, unfortunately, only offered criticisms and false accusations against the singer.

In fact, Madonna herself responded to the plastic surgery issues and shared what she thinks about people's comments.

In June, one of her impersonators sang the "Madonna Masquerade" line, "Oh my God, just shut the f*ck up" after one internet user left a damaging comment about plastic surgery. The real Madonna then reposted the video of her impersonator and captioned the post with, Some Really Good Advice........@madonnamasquerade."

Although she never admitted nor denied plastic surgery rumors, the singer slammed several haters who kept on insisting she had a part of her body enhanced.

In January 2019, online users suggested she underwent surgery for her posterior. The actress just shrugged the commenters and shared a photo of herself, saying, "Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval... And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!!"

Meanwhile, one of her personal trainers revealed that her secret toward the young body is not taking her health and fitness routine lightly.

Craig Smith revealed to Daily Mail Australia that Madonna performs circuit training, interval training, and resistance training to keep her body fit. Dancing also plays a huge part in her routine.

As for her diet, Women's Health reported that she opts to have a macrobiotic diet, consuming vegetables most of the time.

