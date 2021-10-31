Brian Laundrie managed to shift people's attention by faking his dental records, a new theory revealed.

The question of whether Laundrie is already dead or not remains up in the air. People began to question the accuracy of the dental records, and some even suggested that Laundrie only planted it to save himself from potential charges.

However, a new claim reportedly made by Dog the Bounty Hunter revealed that the fugitive got the chance to manipulate the dental records with the help of his uncle who is a dentist.

On Twitter, a user said he heard an update from Dog the Bounty Hunter about how Laundrie asked for his uncle's help.

"Just heard new information from Dog the Bounty Hunter that #BrianLaundrie used his uncle as a dentist. I dunno if it's true, but if it's, then the entire dental records theory collapses," the user said.

Another person replied and claimed they also heard the update but did not disclose additional information.



Still, the theory would stir more questions like how they were able to plant the jawbone on the scene. A user explained, "Even if that's true, the only way it would matter is if they were somehow able to plant the jawbone of a person they already had dental records for. And they'd still test for DNA so it wouldn't hold up. His uncle being a dentist doesn't matter."

How Accurate Brian Laundrie's Dental Records Are?

The debate on dental records continues as more people remain curious about how things turned this way.

One explained that the whole dental record match would only be false if they consider two things: the analysis was done erroneously or they used records that do not belong to Laundrie.

The FBI Denver first confirmed that the skeletal remains belong to Laundrie through a comparison of dental records. Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino also disclosed that Chris and Roberta plan to cremate the remains once the tests are done.

Investigators also found the clothing the fugitive reportedly wore when he left the house in September. A notebook, which has not been opened yet, needs to undergo processes to find out what's inside it.

People were left skeptical of the development as Laundrie's father, Chris, found the belongings immediately after joining the search for the first time.

