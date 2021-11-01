Brian Laundrie's case may be losing the attention it once had, and that fact led people to fear about its future without giving Gabby Petito the justice she deserves.

Internet users have been asking for answers since Petito's disappearance until Laundrie also went missing. But weeks after development bombarded the internet, people no longer see additional information following the FBI's confirmation about the fugitive's death.

On Twitter, users expressed their fear that the case would be buried too soon.

One said, "Now that this #BrianLaundrie hashtag is slowing done, even though there are still alot of questions to be answered, I'm seeing nothing but crazy conspiracy theories now.Just to focus attention on themselves. It's a shame, this is not how to get #JusticeForGabby."

One commenter also shared their qualms about things getting fabricated when the authorities no longer have something to see. Instead of learning a new development, people keep on seeing the same updates for consecutive days.

What's The Latest On Brian Laundrie's Case?

The internet has not heard anything about the case since last week when the Laundrie family attorney revealed that his autopsy returned "inconclusive."



Steve Bertolino told CBS News that they have sent the remains to an anthropologist after an initial autopsy failed to determine the fugitive's cause of death.

"Last week, I was told that the manner and cause of death were not determined and the remains were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation," he said.

The discovery of the remains in the Carlton Reserve gave birth to more theories. When Laundrie's father, Chris, found his backpack and notebook, the internet immediately assumed that the patriarch knew where their son was all along.

But regardless of the already answered questions, more queries keep on coming as the mystery surrounding Petito's death remains unresolved. The 22-year-old YouTuber was reported missing on September 11 before the authorities found her dead body on September 19 in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

The Teton County coroner disclosed that Petito was strangled to death and said the manner of death was a homicide. The medical examiner assumed that the YouTuber's body was out of area three to four weeks before finding it.

No one has been charged over her death yet, causing people to urge the authorities to work harder again.

