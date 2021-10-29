Internet users are not convinced Brian Laundrie is dead unless the authorities announce his death legally.

Since the discovery of the human remains and the report about it matching Laundrie's dental records, the internet has been divided about whether the fugitive is still alive or not.

Some suggest that Gabby Petito's fiancé already succumbed and is probably a victim of homicide, too. However, most internet users still insist that Laundrie remains at large and cannot be considered legally dead.

On Twitter, a user gave three points on how people would get justice in Laundrie's case. It said that the authorities should legally prove the fugitive is already dead, let the media question the family and the authorities, and make the press not leave the case just like how the FBI reportedly wants.

Internet users agreed to the statement and urged everyone not to accept the FBI's informal words about their findings.

One commented, "It's kind of funny, there are a ton of exceptions to the rule against hearsay, but none of them apply to this statement. It is a classic example of inadmissible hearsay. So, you are correct, I would not just take their word for it."

"Cause' if he is still out there... let's keep searching! Would nice to know for sure whether we're coming or going!! Many of us don't at this point Face with tears of joy We need answers!" another wrote.

Amid the online queries, a team found another set of bones in the area. This led to people slam the FBI for missing the remains that may also be part of Laundrie's body.

Our team found more Bones today that could belong to Brian Laundrie.

Area where his remains were found in a small field off Live Long Trail in the Big Slough Preserve.#GabbyPetito #CarltonReserve #MyanmarMilitaryTerrorists pic.twitter.com/5VMaC9nYuj — Jonathan Lee Riches (@R_I_C_H_E_S) October 29, 2021

Brian Laundrie is Alive Until Legally Proven, Says Internet

In the US, the official declaration of death or formal identification of the corpse. However, one should note that false declarations may also occur.

The internet has accused the FBI and Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, of working together to fake the DNA results. However, the office has already clarified that they are yet to perform DNA analysis following the comparison of dental records.

As of the writing, Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, has not released a new statement since informing The Independent that the fugitive's autopsy returned inconclusive. The remains would reportedly be sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation before the family cremates the body.

"The remains will be cremated and turned over to the family," he said. "There's no funeral plans at all."

