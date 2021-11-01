Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be aiming to make money off their royal titles by doing very little work.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to the National Enquirer, would rather utilize their royal titles than conduct genuine job.

While the royals-turned-businesspeople have been adamant about dedicating their lives to service, they apparently have no qualms with amassing "fancy corporate titles."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently been designated impact partners at Ethic, a billion-dollar financial organization that promotes environmentally aware investment among other causes.

However, it appears that the two have also signed up for other activities.

Prince Charles' eldest son also became the chief impact officer of Better Up, a mental health coaching firm.

In addition, he and his former Hollywood celebrity wife are the founders and CEOs of the Archewell Foundation.

Aside from being business professionals, the couple is also busy raising their two young children.

"It's a marvel they can keep up with all these professions and be parents full-time too," a source told the site.

'Hardworking' or 'Hardly Working' Sussexes: The Truth

The idea that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would prefer utilize their titles to earn fancy business titles than without them was recently refuted by Gossip Cop.

They have a few new professions that demand less hands-on care than others, but no one can say they don't work hard, according to the publication.

They have been very involved in a number of projects since arriving to the United States after stepping down from their high royal responsibilities.

READ ALSO: Oprah Winfrey Feels Betrayed By Meghan Markle? TV Host Keeping Her Distance From Sussexes

Projects of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Sussexes have just signed multi-million dollar media partnerships with Netflix and Spotify.

Meghan Markle is also occupied with her own tasks. To top it off, they still need to build on their foundation.

So the National Enquirer's assertion is false, but that doesn't mean the former royals aren't facing criticism for using their titles.

Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan, the most outspoken Sussex critic, says Meghan Markle has cynically abused Prince Harry's royal status.

He took to Twitter to blast out, claiming that the former "Suits" star had benefited financially from her husband's royal position.

Piers told his almost 8 million followers, "Nothing better promotes 'women reaching economic & professional parity' than giving up work, marrying a rich British prince, and ruthlessly exploiting his royal status-while trashing the institution that grants it-to make hundreds of millions of dollars!"

READ MORE: Royal Family Member Almost Became the 'King' of 'Newly-Formed European Country' in 1994 -- But What Happened?