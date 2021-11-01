When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to Los Angeles in March 2020 after standing down from top royal duties, they sought advice from media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah was there to help them, including their son Archie, get a roof over their heads.

After all, she is one of the world's most well-connected celebrities, having arranged for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live in a multimillion-dollar Beverly Hills house owned by her close friend Tyler Perry.

Prior to this, the 67-year-old enlisted Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, to help her negotiate the relentless media attention that surrounded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018.

So it was only fitting that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to speak publicly for the first time about their exodus from the royal family, they chose the queen of talk shows.

Woman's Day said that since the contentious interview with Oprah Winfrey, there have been indicators that her connection with the former "Suits" actress has deteriorated.

Oprah claimed in a recent podcast interview that she only has three pals.

"Gayle King, Maria Shriver, and Bob Greene," says the narrator.

"That was a fairly provocative comment to make because, until that time, everyone in Oprah's circle felt she was extremely close with Meghan," an insider told the magazine.

Surprising Claims by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan has left the highest-paid TV host feeling deceived, according to the publication, when it was revealed that she and her husband lied a handful of times during their interview.

According to budget documents, Prince Charles did not cut them off, which was one of the numerous lies they told in the bombshell interview.

Another claim was that their son, Prince Archie, was denied the title of prince, but that, according to rumors, he will be given the title whenhis grandfather becomes king.

According to The Sun, 17 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims were "provably untrue" or "in doubt."

Oprah Winfrey Enraged By Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Behavior

"As soon as those stories started coming out and Oprah heard that they'd either exaggerated or outright lied to her, she was enraged," a source told Woman's Day.

"This put a severe dent on Oprah's reputation as one of the interviewers and even now, almost eight months later, it hasn't quite recovered."

Americans Turn Their Backs On The Sussexes

According to reports, American viewers are beginning to see that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't implementing what they preach, prompting many to turn against them.

The former Hollywood celebrity previously visited a school with a high percentage of poor children and donned a $20,000 outfit.

Now, it appears that Oprah Winfrey, as a philanthropist, recognizes the need to disassociate herself from them as well.

Still it's best to take Woman's Day's report with a grain of salt. Nobody knows for sure what Oprah's relationship is with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

