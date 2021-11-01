I've complained for years about the Christmas Creep - the slow erosion of the neutral time between Halloween and Christmas, where Christmas decorations start to take over the party section of Target before Halloween has even happened. (Seriously, you tell me why I had to use Christmas lights at my Halloween party when I went shopping on Friday.) But I think I might be done complaining. After the year we had in 2020, I get it: Sometimes you just...need a little Christmas.

That's why, this year, I choose to see the fact that Mariah Carey trends on November 1 like clockwork as a positive; a sign of the undying enthusiasm of humanity, our desire to find something, anything, to celebrate when we're feeling a little down.

Am I being too dramatic about this? Perhaps. But you know who would approve of my dramatics?

The Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. She posted this at midnight:

Of course, fans of hers - and of Christmas - freaked out immediately:

MARIAH CAREY HAS BREACHED CONTAINMENT REPEAT SHE HAS BREACHED CONTAINMENT. PROTOCOL WARM CHRISTMAS WELCOME TO BE INITIATED, ALL CITIZENS IN MARIAH CAREYS LOCATION ARE TO BE CONSIDERED LOST CAUSES. NUCLEAR DEPLOYMENT IS TO COMMENCE https://t.co/JUu6XYOnHf — 🍁Dunno🍁 (@Dunno627) November 1, 2021

“ALL SHALL LOVE ME AND DESPAIR,” Bellows Mariah Carey At 12:01 AM on November 1st Whilst Levitating, Glowing pic.twitter.com/oavfMjmMEW — The Hilltop Show (@HilltopShow) November 1, 2021

the next two months officially belong to Mariah Carey.. I’ll see your faves in 2022. — justice (@justice_lambily) November 1, 2021

Others just had funny little quips to make:

I think it's kind of hilarious that Mariah Carey has become nearly as iconic a Christmas figure as Santa Claus. I hope future generations put out their Mariah commemorative plates and Mariah creches at Christmas. — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 1, 2021

WHY I JUST SAW MARIAH CAREY WITH REINDEER FLYING OUTSIDE MY HOUSE?!?!?!? — zae (@ItsZaeOk) November 1, 2021

Don’t forget to rub rams blood on your doorpost tonight so Mariah Carey doesn’t curse your house with Christmas music for the next 2 months. — The Volatile Mermaid (Resting Witch Face) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 1, 2021

There was once a kind of sneery undertone to these jokes - the implication that Carey has to milk everything out of Christmas because she's not popular the rest of the year - but that mentality seems to have shifted this year to nothing but respect. After all, it's quite a feat to be known as the celebrity who literally owns Christmas - and to not be Bing Crosby or Frank Sinatra.

So this year, we say good for you, Christmas Queen: You blessed us with an absolute bop of a song that will last for generations to come. Take your millions and your throne - and we'll take Christmas a month early. (Or don't, you know, whatever, but don't hate. We can't hear you over the high A note anyway.)