I've complained for years about the Christmas Creep - the slow erosion of the neutral time between Halloween and Christmas, where Christmas decorations start to take over the party section of Target before Halloween has even happened. (Seriously, you tell me why I had to use Christmas lights at my Halloween party when I went shopping on Friday.) But I think I might be done complaining. After the year we had in 2020, I get it: Sometimes you just...need a little Christmas.

That's why, this year, I choose to see the fact that Mariah Carey trends on November 1 like clockwork as a positive; a sign of the undying enthusiasm of humanity, our desire to find something, anything, to celebrate when we're feeling a little down.

Am I being too dramatic about this? Perhaps. But you know who would approve of my dramatics?

The Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. She posted this at midnight:

Of course, fans of hers - and of Christmas - freaked out immediately:

Others just had funny little quips to make:

There was once a kind of sneery undertone to these jokes - the implication that Carey has to milk everything out of Christmas because she's not popular the rest of the year - but that mentality seems to have shifted this year to nothing but respect. After all, it's quite a feat to be known as the celebrity who literally owns Christmas - and to not be Bing Crosby or Frank Sinatra.

So this year, we say good for you, Christmas Queen: You blessed us with an absolute bop of a song that will last for generations to come. Take your millions and your throne - and we'll take Christmas a month early. (Or don't, you know, whatever, but don't hate. We can't hear you over the high A note anyway.)

Tags: Mariah Carey