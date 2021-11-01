Rejoice Star Wars fans! The baddest bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away is coming to Disney+ and we have the first trailer for The Book Of Boba Fett.

Having thought we had lost one of the most popular side characters to the dreaded Sarlacc pit back in Return of the Jedi, Boba reemerged in the wildly popular The Madalorian series and hasn't lost a step. This time around, Fett is taking his talents for intimidation and muscling in on Jabba The Hutt's old business to become one of the most feared mobsters in the ever growing space opera known as Star Wars. With the help of his mercenary sidekick Fennic Shand, played by Min-Na Wen, Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett hinted at his move for the throne in a stinger at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, and this new series looks to expand on his plans.

What makes this show so interesting is how, much like the MCU has done, each new series adds a different genre to the Star Wars mythos. The Mandalorian acted as a western/samurai style show, indicative of The Lone Wolf And Cub series of films about a warrior who protects a baby who is put in his charge or Kurosawa's Seven Samurai where he shows up to defend the defenseless. With The Book of Boba Fett, we get to play in the world of crime families and mobsters, which has been hinted at through Hans Solo's story, but never really seen in the film Solo, which is really more of a heist film.

With shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ashoka, and Season 3 of The Manalorian not coming out for a little bit, The Book Of Boba Fett looks to satiate the fan urgency for more Star Wars properties when it comes out on Disney+ December 29, 2021.