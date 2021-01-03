Legendary star Mark Hamill surprised his fans as he made a memorable cameo in "The Mandalorian." However, it was the 69-year-old actor who was left "speechless" after actress Ming-Na Wen showered him with praises.

Mark Hamill Overwhelmed by Massive Support From Fans

It came after "The Big Red One" star shared his reaction on Twitter about the overwhelming support he received during his appearance in the recent episode of the said series.

He mentioned that he has "no words" after seeing the viewers' reactions and that he will forever cherish the moment.

In addition, he stated that he was "thrilled" how the fans were full of emotions upon seeing the episode.

"I'm a fan myself, so I knew true fans would love it, but to see them thrilled beyond belief with the exuberance of children, whooping it up, screaming in ecstasy, the tears of sheer joy...it's a rollercoaster of emotions I'll never forget," Mark Hamill's Twitter caption read.

Ming-Na Wen Praises Mark Hamill for Iconic Portrayal of Luke Skywalker

Interestingly, Wen--who played the role of Fennec Shand in the Disney+ live-action TV series--replied with a sweet message. She said that Hamill and his iconic role in "Star Wars" had a huge impact on her life and career.

"You (& Luke) have been immensely inspirational & impactful to my childhood & as an adult. To have shared a scene with you in @TheMandalorian is truly one of the biggest highlights [sic], not just in my career, but in my life. Thank you," she tweeted.

It appears that the California native was stunned by the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actress' moving message and shared that he was "literally speechless" over her message.

"So this happened & I'm literally speechless, other than to say: the pleasure was all mine @MingNa!" he posted.

To recall, Hamill's breakthrough role is his character as the legendary Jedi master, Luke Skywalker, in the George Lucas blockbuster film series.

However, he reprised his character in the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," alongside Ming-Na Wen, who will also appear in the "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" and the upcomingTV series "The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney+.

Mark Hamill's Movies

Aside from his role in the iconic film, Hamill starred in the "Kingsman: The Secret Service" where he played Professor Arnold, as well as the 2019 thriller film "Child's Play."

