"Rust" crew members heard Halyna Hutchins' final words before her tragic death, and people are now seeking for justice even more.

Hutchins, "Rust" cinematographer, dedicated her time to be part of the crew despite the obvious safety issues and other members' resignations. However, that one normal filming day led her to death at the New Mexico Hospital where she was airlifted following the incident.

Before Hutchins left the world, she reportedly offered her last words that the other crew members heartbreakingly heard.

The Los Angeles Times interviewed 14 crew members to create a comprehensive report following the tragic incident. Nine of which were reportedly at the scene on the day Hutchins was shot.

According to them, the cinematographer immediately began talking to them after the live ammo shot her through her midsection before striking director Joel Souza's shoulder. A boom operator saw Hutchins when she fell to the ground, saying what just happened was no good.

"No. That was no good. That was no good at all," she said.



Unfortunately, she was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital, leaving crew members who saw her last moments in deep trauma.

One crew member recalled seeing an exit wound before Hutchins' blood started flowing out. People then began screaming "she's shot" while Alec Baldwin repeatedly said, "What the f--- just happened?" after pulling the trigger.

Following the revelation, people started calling the authorities to investigate the case further and bring justice to the cinematographer.

One said, "Guys, this is a Persecution now. Let the judicial system do its work. I truly despise the guy but this killing has rattled him to the core. Justice for #HalynaHutchins will come. But he didn't intend to kill her. I blame whomever set the gun prop up. Policy needs to change."

"God, we pray for the family, friends, and fans of Halyna Hutchins. God may you provide the comfort that they'll need in their time of grief from this sudden unfortunate tragedy. Give them the assurance that Halyna will receive her due justice. Amen," another wrote.

More Details On Halyna Hutchins' Final Moments

Aside from the crew members' testimony, "Rust" chief electrician Serve Svetnoy also shared his own story and revealed his friend's final moments before being airlifted to a hospital.

On Facebook, Svetnoy shared a photo of the cinematographer wearing a beanie with headphones covering her ears inside a church set moments before she was shot to death.

He also shared another post and blamed people's negligence and unprofessionalism as the cause of her death. He did not specifically mention who he was referring to.

"The negligence from the person who was supposed to check the weapon on the site did not do this; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the site did not do this; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it. And the DEATH OF THE HUMAN IS THE RESULT!" he continuously exclaimed.

The investigation into the matter is yet to reach its end, but the authorities are not closing the potential criminal charges once they prove that foul play or negligence was involved.

