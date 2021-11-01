"Rust" assistant director Dave Halls broke his silence through his attorney, but he refused to talk about what he did on the day Halyna Hutchins died.

Soon after the investigation into the "Rust" shooting incident occurred, authorities found out that Halls was the one to give Baldwin the gun. However, Halls has been consistent in saying that he believed that the gun was unloaded, and that's the reason why he told him it was a cold firearm.

In the recent interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum for "The Story," Halls' attorney, Lisa Torraco addressed the incident but did not touch on what her client did on that day.

Per the legal representative, the incident has been "overwhelming" to everyone and "saddening" to her client. While she addressed the incident, she also insisted that Halls had no idea if he handed the gun in question to the actor.

"This idea my client grabbed the gun and handed it to Baldwin absolutely did not happen," she said. However, she later tried not to talk about it despite the host asking her if Halls indeed "doesn't know if he handed the gun to Alec Baldwin."



Torraco said that the armorer brought the weapon before opening it. Thus, Halls reportedly did not load it.

The legal representative also revealed they interviewed another male crew who said they checked the firearm. Authorities previously said that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, prop master Sarah Zachry, Baldwin, and Halls were the only ones who held the gun before the shooting.

Is Halls Innocent?

After MacCallum asked her again about the matter, Torraco claimed that crew members saw the armorer giving Baldwin the weapon herself. Meanwhile, others saw Halls passing it to the actor after receiving it from the armorer.

READ ALSO: Duchess Camilla's Possible New Title and Role Once Prince Charles Becomes King Revealed

Although questions about who handed the gun became the biggest one yet, Halls' representative said it does not matter whether the assistant director gave the gun to Baldwin. He said that Halls is not responsible for checking the gun.

Torraco, on the other hand, also avoided the queries about Halls' gun-related incident in 2019.

"[I think it is] "extra hard for [Halls] because not only is he so overwhelmed with sadness, but now the target of the investigation, people are starting to point fingers at him and it's overwhelming," she went on.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Share Awkward Moment With Actor's Ex Jennifer Garner: Is It Literally Trick Or Treat?