Although Prince Charles is yet to succeed the throne from Queen Elizabeth II, his wife's future titles have already been prepared for her. The discussion about Camilla's future role began when talks about the Queen's nomination of a new counselor of state to replace Prince Harry and Prince Andrew emerged.

In response to this, Bangor University constitutional law expert Dr. Craig Prescott revealed that Camilla might join Prince Charles and Prince William's group soon.

"The Queen may look to add the Duchess of Cornwall, who would become a Counsellor of State when Charles is King anyway," he predicted, as quoted by Express UK. "Or they could go down the line to Princesses Beatrice or Eugenie, or add more members of the family, like Princess Anne or Prince Edward to the list."

Queen Elizabeth II is responsible for choosing the Counsellors of State. Usually, she assigns the four royals closest to the throne who are 18 years old and above.



As of the writing, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew hold the title. They are also the official royal members who can appear in royal engagements on behalf of the Queen when she is not able.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's Official Title

Aside from being a potential counselor, Camilla's future title has been swirling around for years already.

The Clarence House, the official residence of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, claimed that the Queen Consort title would not be available for use upon the heir to the throne's accession.

"The intention is for the Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when the Prince accedes to the throne," the house said document. "This was announced at the time of the marriage, and there has been absolutely no change at all."

This gave a nod to what Camilla wishes as she wants to respect Princess Diana by not using the Queen Consort title.

However, royal expert Charlie Proctor said she could still be Queen Consort once Queen Elizabeth II dies. For what it's worth, the title shall be legally given to the wife of a reigning king since she is expected to share the social rank and status of her husband.

Her future titles remain undetermined as of the writing. Still, Prince Charles would surely do something to make his wife earn the titles he wants her to have.

