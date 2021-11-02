Lindsay Lohan may have stepped out of the limelight for a while to move to a different country, but she's back as the actress will star in a new film later this year. Will she continue accepting movie and television offers, including the latest franchise of "The Real Housewives?" Here's the truth.

The sad news is, the actress will not join the upcoming reality TV series based in UAE. Sources with direct knowledge of the program recently spoke to TMZ, confirming that she's not part of the official cast of the first season.

In addition, Lohan was never approached by anyone from the production.

On Monday, Bravo announced the network would expand its "Real Housewives" franchise to an international level in Dubai. Since it's the show's first season outside the U.S., many speculated that Lohan would be a part of the series.

Official cast members are yet to be announced. Many people are wondering why Lohan would be a part of the show because she's not married. Despite the actress not being a "houswife" herself, insiders told the outlet that the lineup for the season would include unmarried women.

The outlet suggests that the reason why they never offered the "Freaky Friday" star a role is because of budget, as she could demand a bigger salary; however, production has not confirmed this.

When Will 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Air?

The series will air on Bravo in 2022. The media giant mentioned that they would cast a group of women figuring things out with their relationships, careers, and more. (watch the teaser below)

At the time of this writing, exact dates, official cast members, and more information about the show have not yet been announced.

When Did Lindsay Lohan Relocate To Dubai?

According to The National News, Lohan has been living in the city for many years now.

In an interview with "Lights out with David Spade" last year, she gave a glimpse of her new lifestyle living in a new place, saying she's staying in the "Wall Street area," which is considered to be the downtown of her place.

The actress said she first came to the United Arab Emirates in 2008, and everything she saw before is entirely different today.

"I live here, yep. I have been here for about six years. But I go to New York a lot to see my family ... and I was in London before this," she said, later adding that she "hadn't been to LA in over 10 years," she said.

