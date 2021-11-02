According to Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan Markle is exaggerating her mental health issues.

The 55-year-old lambasted the Duchess of Sussex in front of his housemates during an episode of "Big Brother VIP."

As the others looked on, he informed Fitzy and Wippa that he doesn't "100% buy" Meghan's claims that she faced mental health concerns while living in the UK as a member of the British royal family.

"I don't 100% buy that."

Thomas' response to the Duchess' disclosure during her famous Oprah interview caused gasps from his fellow housemates when he was asked about it.

"That was horrible," one of the housemates, Bernard, shouted when the interview ended.

Thomas Markle Jr's Housemates Shock

A handful of his housemates were turned off by his comments regarding his renowned sister after he made those assertions.

One housemate, Jessica, announced after the interview, "Sorry, didn't like that."

Power also said, "Raise your hands to see if Tom goes the first eviction."

Meghan Markle's Dad Didn't Approve of Prince Harry

In his interview, Thomas Markle Jr. also stated that their father, Thomas Markle Sr., "doesn't approve" of Meghan's spouse, Prince Harry.

"My father doesn't approve of him," he admitted, "and my father claims he couldn't even guard those hens in their backyard if he had to."

Thomas also said that his feud with his renowned half-sister, who is around 15 years his junior, began when he wrote to Buckingham Palace, requesting assistance in preventing the paparazzi from violating his private.

He told them, "And the correspondence I got back was that I was 'distant family and I don't know those people.' That came from Meghan."

Meghan Markle for President?

Meghan Markle has stated her desire to engage progressive politics, and while there has been talk that she may run for president one day, Thomas Markle Jr. feels it is possible.

In an interview with New Idea, he expressed his belief that the former royal may enter the presidential race soon.

"She has that personality and that determination and drive... It wouldn't surprise me [if she ran for President]."

Thomas went on to say, "I just know, whatever endeavor she endures and puts her hands on, she will do good things."

Despite his claims in "Big Brother VIP," Thomas wished his sister "the best of luck."

