Many royal enthusiasts find it difficult to accept that the day will come when Queen Elizabeth II will no longer be the head of the British monarchy.

Her Majesty has held the throne for 69 years and will be celebrating her platinum jubilee next year.

Despite her advanced age of 95, the Queen seemed to have no intention of relinquishing her position as monarch - until now.

It has been widely reported in recent weeks that the Queen was admitted to hospital for various examinations. She abruptly canceled her royal visit, which was scheduled to take place in Northern Ireland.

The revelation struck shockwaves across the Commonwealth, demonstrating just how much she had already slowed down.

Queen Elizabeth II and her successors have already had "some serious conversations" about "how much more she can realistically take on," according to a recent story by New Idea.

"All the senior royals were participating," a source told the newspaper, "from Prince Charles and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall] through the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Anne."

"Everyone knows the Queen wishes to serve for the rest of her life," they said, "but she can't argue with the reality that she can no longer fulfill the same tasks."

Despite being joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Buckingham Palace revealed last week that the Queen will have to skip the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

According to the source, Queen Elizabeth II has admitted that she is just sovereign in name at this time, and has spent the last several years delegating most of her main tasks and patronages to members of her royal family.

Will Queen Elizabeth Abdicate Her Throne?

The Queen is said to have predicted that this day would arrive. This, however, does not imply that she will step down.

"Queen Elizabeth II will not stand down unless she is forced to," the person stated.

Her Majesty's choice to prepare to stand down, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, is a tough one.

"She isn't someone who will naturally slow down," the royal expert told The Sun.

"She is aware that people want to see her, that some occasions are very significant, and that she will be able to attend in person. She despises disappointing others."

What Happens If The Queen Resigns?

According to the source, once the Queen publicly stands aside to make room for her son, Prince Charles, she has huge plans in place.

"She's prepared a speech and all that."

Meanwhile, her royal family are said to be prepared for the transition.

"The family is as prepared for this shift as she is, and Charles and William have told her that she is entrusting her legacy to capable hands."

