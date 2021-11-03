Recently, I had the chance to sit down with Vaughn Hebron, star of the season ten revival of "The Game." In this candid interview, the up-and-coming actor spoke about everything from growing up as the eldest of nine kids, to how he pivoted from being a pharmaceutical rep to actor, and finally to his experiences appearing in Tyler Perry's "The Oval," the upcoming season of "The Game," thriller "The Devil You Know" with Omar Epps and Michael Ealy, and the Will Smith-led "King Richard," the film about how Venus and Serena Williams' father helped build his daughters' tennis careers. Hebron's career is certainly on fire!

However, the Baltimore native wasn't always on the path to acting. Prior to moving to LA to pursue his craft, Hebron worked in pharmaceutical sales for three years, until he realized that he was "living for two days out of the week." After the realization dawned on him, he took an acting class to see where it would take him. Six months later, he made the executive decision to move cross-country for his nascent acting career.

A driven individual, Hebron's passion for storytelling and family shines through throughout the interview. With ambitions to become an "A-list storyteller," Hebron's had the good fortune to learn lessons from industry leaders. From Tyler Perry, Hebron's greatest takeaway was to create his own opportunities if the world isn't presenting them to you and "make your own yes." Famously a self-starter, this is a fitting lesson to have learned from the playwright turned head of his own entertainment empire. Hebron also characterized being on set with Will Smith as being "like a student in a class." Despite having to be present and do his job, Hebron admits to watching Smith and forgetting that he's on camera, which is probably what I would've done, too, to be honest.

Finally, the interview wraps with perhaps one of the most thought-provoking responses from Hebron. When speaking about his upcoming project, "The Devil You Know," where he plays the youngest brother in a family thrown into turmoil due to his elder brothers' choices, Hebron is asked what he feels is his responsibility when a notable member of his community faces scandal. Hebron's response is revealing. As an eldest brother, Hebron responds that if his brother or someone he knew was going through scandal, he would support the person, but he "wouldn't support that." The person would have to handle the consequences on their own.

Hebron's career is the greatest indicator of his own personal philosophy of being in your alignment. He characterizes his opportunities as "favor" and reiterates that while there is some luck involved in success, you must work hard every day and be ready when the day finally comes and you're called upon. As the interviewer, I could feel that he wholeheartedly believes that as long as you're doing what you're meant to do, there's no way you won't succeed. Sitting across the Zoom from Hebron, the humble and positive attitude that he had toward his life's journey was palpable and inspiring. I'm sure that this promising, young actor is well on his way to becoming the "A-list storyteller" he desires to be.

Watch Vaughn Hebron's interview exclusively on Enstarz! Tune in to Paramount+ for the series premiere of "The Game" on November 11, 2021. For more entertainment news and commentary, follow Enstarz! We bring you the latest updates on your favorite celebrities, TV shows, and films.