Jimmy Fallon took a playful swipe at President Donald Trump on "The Tonight Show" this Wednesday night (Aug. 13), using Taylor Swift's hit songs to poke fun at the upcoming summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to TMZ, the two leaders are scheduled to meet in Alaska on Friday (Aug. 15), with the war in Ukraine expected to be a major topic.

Opening his monologue, Fallon told the audience, "The two big stories right now are Trump and Putin's summit, and of course, Taylor Swift announcing her new album."

He explained there was "no better way to explain the summit" than through Swift's lyrics, then launched into a string of rapid-fire jokes.

"For a long time, Trump would look at Putin and think, 'You Belong With Me,'" Fallon said, drawing laughs. "And when the people told him to stay away from Putin, he'd just 'Shake It Off' and shout, 'But Daddy I Love Him.'"

Fallon Pokes Fun at Trump's "Cruel Summer" and Epstein Ties

The late-night host kept the references coming, noting that the relationship between Trump and Putin has recently turned into "Bad Blood" and reminding the audience that Putin has a terrible "Reputation."

Fallon then slipped in a dig about Trump's readiness for diplomacy: "Americans are worried that Trump isn't 'Ready for It,' because his brain is basically a giant 'Blank Space.'"

Fallon also joked that Trump told Putin it had been a "Cruel Summer" because of his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal — twisting another Swift lyric by saying everyone believes "I Did Something Bad," but everyone on the island was "22."

The crowd erupted at the mix of pop culture and political humor.

The sketch comes as Trump prepares for his first face-to-face meeting with Putin since winning the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has said he will warn Putin of "very severe consequences" if Russia does not end its war in Ukraine, Billboard said.

Fallon's sharp humor is nothing new for viewers. The comedian has frequently targeted Trump in past monologues, but his decision to frame the jokes through Taylor Swift's music resonated strongly, especially as Swift herself remains a political flashpoint.

The pop star has publicly supported Vice President Kamala Harris and has drawn Trump's criticism in return.