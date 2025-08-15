Pete Davidson is opening up about how a viral joke from ex-fiancée Ariana Grande left him feeling embarrassed and reduced to a punchline.

Speaking on "The Breakfast Club" radio show this week, the 31-year-old comedian reflected on the intense public focus on his private life during his "Saturday Night Live" years.

Davidson said that instead of people talking about his work, they focused almost entirely on a rumor about his anatomy — a rumor that Grande helped spark in 2018.

"I was embarrassed by it because no one talked about any work I was doing," Davidson said. "They were just like, 'Oh, that's the f—k stick.' And that hurt so much."

According to PageSix, the "King of Staten Island" star explained that the unwanted attention began after he started dating Grande, who he said was considered "out of [his] league" by the press.

Not long after they got engaged, Grande replied to a fan on Twitter with a cheeky comment implying Davidson's size, which fans dubbed "big d*** energy," or BDE.

"On paper, that sounds great, right? But it's embarrassing," Davidson said. "It's Hollywood. Everybody dates everybody. Why are they focusing on me?"

Pete Davidson Admits Sexualization After "BDE" Label Was Traumatic

The comedian added that the label affected his relationships and made dating difficult.

"If that was a girl, people would be marching in the streets," he said, pointing out what he sees as a double standard. "You're just talking about my d*** all day."

Davidson shared that although no one directly treated him poorly, the constant sexualization took a toll.

He described it as happening both in professional settings and in public, leaving him feeling embarrassed.

The "Bupkis" actor believes the commentary started when a news outlet noted he was dating someone "out of his league," and then "someone confirmed it."

Davidson did not directly name Grande in that moment, but the timeline and public history point to her role in fueling the rumor.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson started dating in May 2018, and within just a few weeks, they were already engaged, US Magazine said.

By October that year, the couple had split. Grande is now dating her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater, while Davidson is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

Looking back, Davidson says he wishes more attention had been paid to his comedy rather than his personal life.

"Living through that is sort of traumatic," he admitted. "Not to be lame, but it's traumatic to live in your own crap all the time."