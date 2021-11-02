Henry Ruggs III received a charge of DUI resulting in death after getting involved in a fatal car accident that led to the death of one passerby.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the tragic news, detailing that the 22-year-old Raiders WR was driving a Chevrolet Corvette before 3:40 a.m on Tuesday. He then crashed his vehicle into a Toyota Rav4's rear in a residential area near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway.

The female driver of the Toyota was caught on fire and died. Her identity remains unknown as of the writing. A news outlet's eyewitness revealed that two men stopped at the scene and tried to put out the fire, but the extinguisher they used failed to control the amount of flame.

Meanwhile, his female passenger also suffered from injuries. Both of them were hospitalized but with non-life-threatening injuries.

The responders already saw the Toyota Rav4 being devoured by fire when they reached the scene. After responding quickly to remove the fire, the deceased female victim was found inside.



Ruggs stayed on the scene before receiving a charge of DUI resulting in death approved by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. It carries a potential sentence of two to 20 years in state prison as probation may not be considered when a DUI causing death has been charged.

Ruggs' Attorneys, NFL Respond To Player's Unfortunate Accident

Following the accident, the athlete's attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld revealed that they were also investigating the crash. They ask everyone to refrain from spreading baseless claims until they are done gathering all facts.

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time," the statement said, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy delivered a statement on behalf of the whole league, sending a message of condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

NFL will reportedly monitor the events under the league's policies but assured they also think of those who are affected by the horrifying tragedy.

Ruggs' team, Raiders, also expressed its heartbreak over the death of the victim.

