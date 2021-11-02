After letting herself known widely in the entertainment industry, Linda Carlson passed away on October 26 at the age of 76.

An obituary dedicated to the late actress revealed Carlson died in Gaylordsville, Connecticut, due to Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

She is survived by husband James A. V. Hart, sister Janet Colson Ouren, brother James Hale Carlson, and four nieces and nephews.

Rest In Peace

Linda Carlson Hart was born on May 12, 1946, in Knoxville, Tennessee. According to Deadline, she started her career appearing Off-Broadway in 1969 after graduating from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

In 1973, she moved to Broadway by starring in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque's "Full Circle."

Four years later, Carlson made her TV debut in "Westside Medical" as Dr. Janet Cottrell in 13 episodes. Following that year, she also became a part of the legal drama "Kaz," with Ron Leibman as the lead role.

More from her TV credits, she also became an actress for the 1970s television adaptation of "Clueless," 1992 film "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid," and 1993 "The Beverly Hillbillies." By 1995, she also starred on Steven Bochco's "Murder One" for two seasons as Judge Beth Bornstein.

Numerous guest appearances followed, including roles on WKRP in Cincinnati, "Scarecrow and Mrs. King," "Brothers" along with her then-husband, Philip Charles MacKenzie, and "My Two Dads."

The source also stated that she became a familiar recurring actor in 1985 as she appeared as Dutton in the show "Newhart." She became the manager of the Vermont television station where Bob Newhart's Dick Loudon hosted a talk show.

Her list of credits goes on as Hollywood Reporter stated she also appeared on episodes of "WKRP in Cincinnati," "Lou Grant," "Remington Steele," "St. Elsewhere," "Cagney & Lacey," "Days of Our Lives," "NYPD Blue," and "Passions."

More from her legacy, after becoming an accomplished writer, Carlson funded scholarships at the Village for Children and Families in Hartford and the Virginia Avenue Project in Los Angeles. This is also where she became a board member and president.



As mentioned in her obituary, her goal for the scholarships was "to help children reach their full potential and achieve their dreams, especially young women."

They also described the late actress as "famous for entertaining with warm, friendly dinner parties and expertly cooked meals." They even revealed her various interests in painting, decorating, travel, the NY Times crossword puzzle, and family and friends.

May her soul rest in peace.

