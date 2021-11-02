It hasn't been that long since the public has witnessed Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in an amusement park holding hands; however, there seemed to be a catch with what's going on between the two.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star recently had her hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live." This has been said to be why the two look pretty close with each other, hanging out in both California and New York City.

One source told The Sun that the mother of four thinks Davidson is "one of the funniest person she's ever met," which also made her "feel young" during their outing.

Is There Something Going On?

In the photos obtained by People, the social media were in chaos after recently discovering Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands in their trip to Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together…we’re really living in unprecedented times pic.twitter.com/CUvwWBUhcj — kianna (@thisisnotkianna) October 30, 2021



Regarding their bond, the source assured that the two have a "strictly platonic" relationship. "Kim's whole team loves Pete too, he fits right into her group... She had a good time with Pete.. but there's nothing romantic happening."

And coming after those speculations where the sKims founder flew to Davidson's hometown in New York to see him, the insider has their explanation. "Kim's in NYC for the WSJ Awards. It's been planned for months, it had nothing to do with Pete and she thinks all of the 'Pete Davidson's NYC' stuff people are saying online is hilarious," they said.

"They're just friends and they're having fun together platonically."

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Tired of Ex Kanye West's Games and 'Mixed Signals,' Ready to Move On [REPORT]

Attention Loving Pete?

Going back to the time after the "King Of Staten Island" actor kissed Kardashian during their sketch of Disney's "Aladdin," rumors started to arise saying that the two are dating. This followed after the public became aware of the model's recent split with Kanye West, and the actor parted ways with "Bridgerton's" Pheobe Dynevor.

As insisted by the source that they are just friends, they also wished for Davidson to "eventually change."

A different informant took notice of Davidson "dating super famous people." And this resulted in him being described as someone who "loves attention and getting chased around by photographers."

"Right now, press is camped out outside his home in Staten Island, hoping to catch him with Kim, and he loves it. The only time photographers care about Pete is when he is dating someone famous," the source told the outlet.

They even added that the comedian "has hit the jackpot" when she's with him, knowing that the 41-year-old "might be the only person that gets more attention" than his past ex, Ariana Grande. The insider leaked, "Pete is in heaven right now. His only problem is that Kim doesn't want to date him."

A friend of Kim K also reported that the 27-year-old star "just isn't her type," per source.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner's New Swimsuit Line Disappoints Fans? TikTok Videos List Numerous Reasons Why