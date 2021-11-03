When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, opted to live a financially independent life away from the monarchy last year, he had already given up his royal obligations.

However, it appears that the Duke of Sussex may be compelled to return to the United Kingdom to assist her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who is apparently suffering from health problems.

For the past 69 years, the 95-year-old king has shown to be a committed ruler. Unfortunately, due to her health, she had to take a leave of absence in the last few weeks.

Several members of the royal family are prepared to step in if the Queen requires more help in the future for her engagements.

Moreover, despite not having completed royal chores in an official capacity, Prince Harry may be forced to resume his royal obligations if Queen Elizabeth II is momentarily unavailable to do so.

In the past year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made headlines for pursuing their initiatives outside of the shadow of the Crown, and they have already established a base in California.

While it may appear that the Duke of Sussex has retired from his senior working royal post, he may still be called upon to do his responsibilities and assist the Queen and the royal family in the future.

Prince Harry's Return To Royal Responsibilities Might Be Due To A Number Of Factors

As Queen Elizabeth II becomes older, more responsibilities will be evenly spread among the royal family members, according to Vernon Bogdanor, an author and expert on the British constitution.

"The other royals may do everything except constitutional tasks like meetings with the prime minister and signing acts of parliament," he told The Mail.

Despite the fact that Her Majesty has had some health issues in recent weeks, there has been no statement from Buckingham Palace on whether she will abdicate the throne.

However, there are protections in place to protect the monarchy if she becomes too ill or frail to carry out her duties.

Should the Queen get ill, the Queen's husband and the next four individuals in the line of succession, all of whom are 21 or older, would stand in for her, according to British law.

Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew would be the next four individuals in line.

But Would Prince Harry Really Be Required?

In principle, this means that the Duke of Sussex may be forced to resume his royal responsibilities in the United Kingdom if necessary.

However, because Prince Harry is no longer a senior royal family member, there's a chance he won't have to, and may instead be replaced by Camilla Parker Bowles or Princess Beatrice, his cousin.

