It seems like Britney Spears won't be out of the headlines anytime soon as she shifts the blame of her father's conservatorship onto her mother and ex-manager in light of the recent court proceedings.

The "Gimme More" singer had allegedly name-dropped her own mother, Lynne Spears, and former Manager Lou Taylor in public for suggesting the idea of conservatorship to her father. The Instagram post has long been deleted from her account, but several sources had already saved proof of screenshots and spread it on other social media platforms.

US Weekly reported that the picture that Britney had posted was a quote that read, "The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman."

Britney Dishes Out The Truth

The superstar had uploaded the photo on Tuesday with a lengthy caption exposing and "calling out" her mother and Lou Taylor about their involvement in her conservatorship. Spears had started off the post by relating herself to the quote, saying, "The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven't in a very long time!!! My mom gets CONCERNED and says 'You're acting weird... what's wrong with you???'"

The celebrity then compared that moment of her life as a decade of her being the "family business."

But after the judge assigned to her case suspended Jamie Spears as her conservator- and will possibly terminate the arrangement altogether by the next court hearing on November 12, according to Vulture- the starlet had since considered herself reborn.

Britney Spears' Payback

"My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!!! I will never get those years back," Britney stated and continued to say, "She secretly ruined my life and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it."

The artist then proceeded to tell her mom and the founder of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group to "go f-ck yourself" and their "I have NO IDEA what's going on" attitude.



Britney ended her post with a strong statement, complete with a curse and the best payback "You know exactly what you did... my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship... but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me!!!"

