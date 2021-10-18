Britney Spears was said to have had a big issue with ex-husband Kevin Federline for three years, as she wanted him investigated by the FBI.

Previously, the FBI reportedly looked at the allegations where the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, tracked his daughter's private spaces and her every move. Along those lines, an insider even told the source that he "hired a security firm to monitor his "toxic" star daughter's communications without her knowledge."

However, an article believed that the recently released documentary made by the New York Times, named "Controlling Britney Spears," opened another side of a complicated mess aside from the said issue.

Kevin Federline Involved?

According to a report by Us Weekly via Suggest, there were also rumors of her wanting Kevin Federline questioned as "he was working with Jamie to manipulate her."

What is more, the "Toxic" singer also shared how the rapper was using their two kids, Sean Preston and Jayden, as "pawns" and "used information that could only be gained by surveillance, that he should never have been privy to," per insider.



On the other hand, a different source said that "placing recorded devices in Britney's bedroom, as alleged in Controlling Britney Spears, are extremely serious. Agents will want to speak to Jamie, Britney, and her bodyguards."

What Was The Truth

Suggest reported that while the police were looking into the allegations in the documentary, the DJ's name never came up at all concerning the private recordings.

Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, even admitted in an interview, "There hasn't been much interaction between Jamie and Kevin to begin with because the only interaction that [Kevin] has [with that side] is regarding the kids."

Kaplan also added that the conservatorship would not affect the former couple's custody arrangement. "If the conservatorship is lifted, I don't view that as being an automatic change of circumstances that is going to change the custody order of the case," he added.

When the singer's father, Jamie, got into an altercation with one of Spears' sons, a judge granted Federline a restraining order forbidding Spear's father to see their children.

Knowing that is the situation between Federline and Jamie, it is highly doubtful that the two would team up in the alleged illegal activity.

