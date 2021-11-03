A new document seemingly answers whether someone from "Rust" would be charged following the shooting incident.

All the warrants related to the "Rust" movie set accident revealed that the set's working condition ultimately failed in following the film industry standards for gun safety. As a result, it caused the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Fox News Digital sent an inquiry about gun safety's written rules on movie sets to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. The group then sent the news outlet a copy of the Contract Services Administration Trust Fund (CSATF), which states all the guidelines it established - and the "Rust" set broke.

"BLANKS CAN KILL. TREAT ALL FIREARMS AS THOUGH THEY ARE LOADED. 'LIVE AMMUNITION' IS NEVER TO BE USED NOR BROUGHT ONTO ANY STUDIO LOT OR STAGE," the first line reads.

Despite the first line being published in bold and underlined, Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed that a live bullet was loaded into the revolver Baldwin used.

The same document states that nobody in the movie sets should point a gun at anyone unless it was necessary to do so. This also includes how actors should refrain from pointing the firearm anywhere they want and placing their finger on the trigger.



In the end, the movie broke another CSATF when guns were left unattended.

Once these have been legally proven true, authorities would finally charge people responsible for the incident.

What The Recent Findings Revealed So Far

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department has since released search warrants related to the incident. It disclosed that assistant director David Halls handed the actor a loaded .45 revolver during the rehearsal and told him it was a "cold gun" or "safe." He has defended himself and pledged he did not know a live bullet was inside.

Halls' attorney, Lisa Torraco, already sat for an interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum for "The Story," where she discussed the lingering questions surrounding her client.

According to the lawyer, Halls never handed the gun directly to Baldwin. However, later in the interview, Torraco seemingly changed her statement and said the assistant director "doesn't know if he handed the gun to Alec Baldwin."

Authorities found out that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, prop master Sarah Zachry, Baldwin, and Halls were the only ones who held the gun before the shooting.

