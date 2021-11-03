Queen Elizabeth II may be absent on several royal engagements over the past few weeks following her health scare, but she's expected to go back in full swing, and it's a sign that she'll be more active as ever if she attends events in the next few weeks, a royal commentator claims.

According to Express UK, Her Majesty could attend next week's Remembrance Sunday; a special holiday held on the second Sunday of November to commemorate British soldiers who died during wars.

Per royal commentator Neil Sean, royal fans could get an update on her health if she attended the said service.

Taking to his YouTube channel, the commentator said the public has been speculating that the health condition of Her Majesty is based on her attendance in events.

He said the Buckingham Palace revealed that the monarch "truly is taking rest and rightly so," however, there's a more significant hurdle as the Queen reportedly finds it "very hard to slow down."

The longest-reigning monarch likes to be active with all of her duties like going to events, meeting people, seeing her subjects.

Sean said the Queen's recent health scare, which required her to stay indoors, is "very difficult for her."

However, there's a ray of light for royal fans as Sean said the public will find out whether the Queen will be more active than ever if she attends her duty next week.

"Fingers crossed that she's rested up enough, but as you can imagine this year has brought unbelievable trauma and discomfort for Her Majesty," Sean said.

The Queen Won't Attend Another Big Event This Month But Is Firm To Lead The Nation In Celebrating Remembrance Sunday.

Per Hello! Magazine, Buckingham Palace has announced that the head of state will not attend the Festival of Remembrance on November 13 at the Royal Albert Hall after being advised to take a rest for another two weeks.

Her Majesty's doctors reportedly let her continue working as long as it's "light, desk-based duties," including attending events virtually and no official visits.

The Queen will also no longer be attending the abovementioned event, but the palace said it remains "The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance."

Queen Elizabeth's Missed Royal Engagements

As the Queen was advised to rest, she was forced to stay at home and not attend several royal engagements over the past few weeks.

Her Majesty was taken to the hospital after cancelling her official visit to Northern Ireland, which was supposed to be on October 20 and 21.

The monarch also cancelled her appearance at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, but she was able to attend the event through a pre-recorded video addressing the attendees.

