The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82.

Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.

A different outlet reported though that there is a possibility that the athlete passed away due to serious health problems because of his age. Other than that, they said there was also a possibility saying that he had difficulties with his lungs as he suffered from COVID-19 last year.

So Long, Baltimore Quarterback

53 years ago, Tom Matte became the first player to top the 100-yard rushing mark in a Super Bowl, per source. And during that time, he became the running back and managed to score three touchdowns beating Cleveland during their 1968 NFL championship game.

Two years later, in 1969, his best year, Mr. Matte led the NFL in yards from scrimmage and rushed 11 touchdowns. He became the reason why the first team became an All-Pro. Following his stunning performance in the football field, he earned a championship ring with the 1970 Colts despite suffering from an injury for most of the season.

For his entire career, he ran 4,646 yards, caught 249 passes for 2,869 yards, and scored 57 touchdowns. This led Matte to spend most of his time with the Colts operating for future Hall of Fame Famers Johnny Unitas, Lenny Moore, Raymond Berry, and John Mackey.

Rest In Peace, Matte

The tragic news due to Tom Matte's death has broken many hearts. Many have been sharing their condolences through social media, resulting in friends and family sharing heartfelt messages online.

The Baltimore Ravens and owner, Steve Bisciotti, also left their statement through the team's official Twitter account. It read, "I remember being so excited to meet him at Colts training camp when I was a kid."

Statements from the Baltimore Ravens and Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti on the passing of Tom Matte: pic.twitter.com/r3BloRfQKY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2021



He also added, "The way he embraced us was truly special. Many years later, when the Ravens came to Baltimore in 1996, it was amazing to then see our team embrace him."

May his soul rest in peace.

