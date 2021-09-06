The Baltimore Ravens' second running back, Justice Hill, had reportedly torn his Achilles tendon in practice last week.

A national insider from the NFL Network reported that Hill was not able to practice on Monday, as he was reportedly hurt last Thursday, September 2. The Ravens also lost their starting running back, J.K. Dobbins, five days earlier than Hill, as he suffered from a torn ACL in the preseason finale held on August 28 in their preseason finale.

The team is most likely having Hill end his season, forcing the team to scramble for a replacement ahead of Monday's season opener.

Source: #Ravens RB Justice Hill tore his Achilles at practice recently. He’s out for the season. That’s why they are working out backs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2021



The veteran recently came back to practice after not being able to go for the training camp and the last two preseason games to recover from his ankle injury. That time, it was on a different leg.

The Ravens' Backup Plan

According to sources, the Ravens were in the lead in the NFL in rushing the past two seasons. The 23-year-old Hill was a Ravens' fourth-round pick in 2019 and has rushed for 285 yards and two touchdowns in 28 career games.

As reported by Baltimore Sun, the Ravens now have two healthy running backs, Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams, for their Monday practice. The team will go head to head against the Las Vegas Raiders one week before a "Monday Night Football" game.

The NFL's transaction wire also stated that former All-Pro running backs Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and running back Elijah Holyfield were some of the players who tried out for the Ravens.

Try-Out Player Profile

The 29-year-old Le'Veon Bell is a four-time All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Reports said that in 2019, he had 66 catches for 461 yards as he played for the New York Jets, then had a combined 16 receptions for 138 yards for the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

In 2015 with the Atlanta Falcons, Devonta Freeman, an All-Pro who previously played during an injury-marred season with New York Giants, had a legendary seven catches for 58 yards in 2020. He also had 54 carries for 172 yards during his career.

One of the NFL's most run-dominant teams, the Baltimore Ravens, have invested significant draft capital in their running backs in recent years.

Their General manager Eric DeCosta even revealed that the team's greyhound position players "break down," during a conference call.

"They get injuries. They take hits. They get soft-tissue injuries, and it's very, very, very hard to finish the season without those guys being very healthy," he also mentioned.

