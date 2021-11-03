Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made headlines after being spotted holding hands together while riding a ride in an amusement park. More recently, the rumored couple reportedly went out on a dinner date in Staten Island, and fans allege it's the comedian's tactic to seek revenge from Kanye West.

In a 2019 interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Davidson revealed he treated Kid Cudi and his manager for the former's birthday. Moments later, Timothee Chalamet arrived, and he had no problem paying for the bill because all of them were "skinny."

The singer later told him, "Hey, Kim and Kanye might come by," and his response was "oh no." Moments later, Kanye West demanded to get a private room for them to dine together. (watch his interview below)

When the waiter arrived to take their order, Davidson said West didn't want to order food items on the menu as he prefers "the crazy stuff."

More recently, fans took to Twitter to share a hilarious theory saying the comedian is dating Kim Kardashian to seek revenge from the rapper.

"Pete Davidson is f****** Kanye's ex wife as revenge for making him pay for Kid Cudi's birthday dinner." one fan wrote.

"Pete Davidson getting his revenge on Kanye after he left him with the tab at cudi's birthday dinner," another fan wrote.

"Pete Davidson plotted his revenge for two years that's crazy," one tweeted.

"Pete Davidson is trying to get revenge for Kanye making him pay his dinner. Kim K is trying to get revenge for Ariana having Kris in the thank u, next music video and not her." one wrote.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Spotted On a Dinner Date

According to TMZ, the "SKIMS" CEO reportedly went out on a secret dinner date with Pete Davidson.

The mom of four was photographed leaving the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan, New York. She reportedly went to Staten Island, where Davidson grew up.

Insiders told the outlet that the two celebrities entered the backdoor of Campania restaurant, where they had pizza or pasta.

Before their recent date, Kardashian and Davidson went to Knott's Berry Farm last Friday with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Tracy Romulus, Stephanie Shepherd, Harry Hudson, and some of the comedian's friends.

The rumored couple made headlines as they shared a cart and held hands while riding the amusement attraction.

Per insiders, the two are not romantically dating as they're simply friends.

