Zayn Malik is currently facing a big controversy after allegedly "striking" Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid. The former "One Direction" member is facing legal woes but pleads no contest to "four counts of harassment," could his legal move negatively affect the custody of his one-year-old daughter with the model?

According to family attorney Kelly Chang Rickert who spoke to Hollywood Life, domestic violence cases are "taken very seriously" in family court; however, Zayn's recent harassment charges are unlikely to affect his child's custody.

The lawyer explained that it was Yolanda who alleged the assault, not Gigi Hadid. "However, here, since it's the grandmother (who does not live with them or the child), it probably won't affect it," she said.

Since the power couple recently broke up, many fans are concerned about the future of baby Khai. Kelly gave an insight on how the two could work things out for their daughter, saying they could "co-parent well and have an agreement" without going to court.

If Zayn and Gigi couldn't agree with each other's terms, they would have to do it in court in front of a Judge.

As for who gets custody of Khai, the lawyer said it's based on the "best interests of the children," and the couple would most likely settle on a "50-50 split."

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's Relationship Done For Good?

In early reports, a source close to Hadid's family told the outlet that the supermodel has no plans in getting back with the singer following the scandal.

The insider said she's "completely done, and there's no chance." As for her personal feelings, the source said Gigi is devastated by the breakup, but she knows she's doing it for the betterment of their family.

"She never thought she'd be done with Zayn forever, but she absolutely is." the insider said.

What Did Zayn Malik Do To Yolanda Hadid?

According to TMZ, the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker allegedly had a dispute with Yolanda Hadid.

He allegedly yelled harsh words to the former model by calling her a "f****** Dutch slut." She was also asked to "stay away" from his daughter.

Following this, Zayn then allegedly "shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."

Aside from Yolanda, Zayn also reportedly harassed Gigi through a phone call as she's in Paris, France, at the time of the dispute, saying she should defend him against her mother.

There was a security guard during the time of the incident, and Zayn allegedly tried to fight the guard and told them to leave the premises.

Zayn Malik pled no contest to harassment. He denied all the accusations against him.

