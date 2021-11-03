After Henry Ruggs III's devastating car crash, authorities have identified the victim who died from the horrifying incident. Many fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to Tina Tintor and her dog.

According to Review Journal, the 23-year-old woman died when the NFL star slammed his vehicle into Tintor's 2013 Toyota RAV4 in a residential area miles away from the Las Vegas Strip.

Per police officials, first responders and bystanders failed to rescue the woman, who died while pinned inside her SUV.

Tina Tintor, the 23 year old lady Henry Ruggs killed while driving drunk at 156 mph.



Say her name!



RIP Tina. pic.twitter.com/gVvTM75UWo — Roger (@Roger__007) November 4, 2021

"This is the young woman who was killed by the former Raiders player. Her name is Tina Tintor and she deserves her name said far more than his. God speed and RIP Tina Tintor." one user wrote.

Other users pointed out that Tintor had a daughter, "I was called callous by my mom for not thinking of Ruggs' daughter. Mr. and Mrs. Tintor also had a daughter. Key word: Had. I hope they take him for all he's worth."

Some Twitter users also paid tribute to Tintor's dog, who tragically died with her in the abovementioned incident, "RIP Tina and her dog just such a sad story please don't drink and drive."

What Happened To Henry Ruggs III?

The former Raiders wide survived the crash and was treated in a nearby hospital. He was later taken into custody before being taken to the county jail.

Ruggs III was booked with charges of "driving under influence resulting in death and reckless driving."

On Wednesday morning, her family members attended the athlete's first court appearance. The judge set his bail at $150,000.

READ NOW: Pete Davidson Dating Kim Kardashian As Revenge For Kanye West? Fans Share Hilarious Theory As Rumored Couple Bond Over Dinner

Tina Tintor's Family Devastated

Although Tina Tintor's family refused to comment on any media outlet, they spoke to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

The attorney said her family is "torn apart, as anybody would be."

"This was a terrible, terrible collision, so they're mourning their loss. They're grieving. They're mad." he went on.

Regarding Tintor having a family of her own, Wolfson said he doesn't believe she was married or has children. At the time of this writing, her family members did not confirm this.

Details From The Car Crash Publicly Released

An arrest report for the NFL star was publicly released by authorities to give more insight into what happened during the time of the accident.

The report states that Ruggs III was driving his 2020 Chevrolet Corvette at 156 miles per hour before entering Rainbow Boulevard. His girlfriend was also riding with him in the vehicle.

The athlete slowed his speed to 127 mph before slamming into the victim's car, which caused it to push and burst into flames.

READ ALSO: Zayn Malik's Big Legal Move Could Negatively Affect the Future of His Daughter With Gigi Hadid? Lawyer Weighs In On Scandal