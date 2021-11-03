Knowing that many concertgoers went to Harry Styles' Love on Tour in Georgia, many were in rage after #JusticeforClaire made it on the trending list, calling out State Farm Arena for their lack of security.

Harry Styles fans wanted the stadium's security to improve and take responsibility after one fan wanted to raise her concerns as "a medium height white man" harassed during the concert.

A fan's complete statement messaging State Farm Arena was released online, alongside a poster in a red font that read, "Take Responsibility. Do Better." and a hashtag #JusticeForClaire.

'Take Responsibility And Do Better'

In the leaked conversation, the 16-year-old fan, who seemed to be named Claire, told the stadium that she came alone for the Harry Styles concert. She called out the man who "had no green wristbands" in the pit, who was said to be checking everyone.

She also stated, "When Jenny Lewis came on I kept feeling someone touch my back but i thought it was an accident because it was so cramped where I was standing. After Jenny went off and the lights came back on the man kept making jokes saying he would 'pick me up and let me ride on his shoulders' because I couldn't see."

Continuing her story that happened in a cramped-up area pit, the fan said, "His crotch was on my back and he was pressed against me. I asked him if he could move back but he said there was no room. I had to ask him 4 times until he finally moved back."

The young fan was disturbed after the man lifted her skirt up during the song "Woman," while trying to escape him. The man still followed her.

'Well Did You Tell The Police?'

More claims were made by the minor, stating horrifying details of how she got raped in the stadium. Right after the scene, she left the concert and called for help, but they continuously put her on hold to no avail. "I'm so embarrassed and hurt. What was supposed to be the best day of my life ended up being the worse all because no one listened to me."

The majority of fans were shocked after how the admins behind the State Farm Arena's Instagram account addressed the said fan's problem. And that response was, "Well did you tell the police?"

Fans were further enraged, seeking justice as they wanted the stadium to pay for the damage caused and ignored in the arena.

