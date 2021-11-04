Tom Hanks broke his silence as to why he rejected Jeff Bezos' once-in-a-lifetime offer for a space flight.

In 2000, Bezos founded Blue Origin, which provides space-related technologies at cheaper prices. The company had to wait for almost two decades until the founder revealed the company's plans to send people to space.

This year, Blue Origin successfully sent its first crewed mission through its New Shepard rocket. It made its second flight last month, with William Shatner becoming the oldest person to ever reach space.

Before Shatner, Bezos reportedly offered Hanks the seat. However, the "Apollo 13" actor refused to accept the offer.

Why Tom Hanks Refused Jeff Bezos' Offer?

During Hanks' Wednesday interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the actor asked whether the tech mogul indeed offered to fly him to space before Shatner. Hanks immediately confirmed the rumor at that moment and gave the reason why he did not join the team.



"And, you know, it costs, like 28 million bucks or something like that...and I'm doing good, Jimmy... I'm doing good," he said.

Shatner, however, did not cash out $28 million.

His comments resonated with what the company announced last time regarding the ticket price. An anonymous bidder won the seat - although he missed the second flight and will instead join the next one - for $28 million.

Hanks jokingly said he and Kimmel could simulate the experience during the interview, leaning back in his seat and doing all the vibrations that happened during the launch. In the end, he said he did not need to spend $28 million to do the miming.

Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin Breaks Record With Shatner

Although it is a shame that Hanks was not offered a free seat, Bezos and Blue Origin established a new record by choosing Shatner to fill in the space.

Shatner joined Dr. Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries, and Audrey Powers during the 10-minute mission at the max ascent velocity of 2,235 mph. Upon landing, he became the oldest person to successfully reach space.

Following the flight, he shared how overwhelming the experience was.

"The covering of blue. This sheet, this blanket, this comforter that we have around. We think, 'Oh, that's blue sky,'" he said after returning to the land. "Then suddenly you shoot through it all of the sudden, as though you're whipping a sheet off you when you're asleep, and you're looking into blackness, into black ugliness."

