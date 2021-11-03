Bill Clinton, the former President of the United States, reportedly almost lost his life during his recent hospital confinement.

The Globe reported that the 42nd President of the US is currently in poor shape after facing life-and-death this month. Clinton checked himself into a medical facility due to a urinary tract infection. However, his doctors found out he had contracted an illness worse than UTI.

Per the news outlet, Clinton's physicians confirmed he had sepsis. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention describes the health status is a phase where the body starts responding to an infection in an extreme way.

What Happened To Bill Clinton?

The Globe eventually revealed that his sepsis went out of control that he only had one hour before his untimely death.

I'm glad to be home! pic.twitter.com/ZoYuy54Q6R — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 20, 2021

He, fortunately, survived the almost-tragic event, but people who saw him expressed their lingering concern after Clinton's discharge.

"He looked absolutely horrendous, like he'd been to hell and back," one said, before another onlooker added, "Bill's still at death's door. With all of his lingering health issues, he's not out of the woods."

Meanwhile, another political author who reportedly shared their thoughts to the outlets warned that it was only a matter of time whether the former POTUS would die soon because of his vices.

"It's a miracle he's alive because he's abused his body his whole life with dope, bad food, lack of sleep, and rampant sexual promiscuity. The only reason he's still alive is that he's a former president of the United States who is given the world's best medical care," the author reportedly said.

Is Bill Clinton Dying? How Is His Health?

Although Clinton indeed suffered from UTI and sepsis, the real severity of the illnesses was far from what The Globe revealed.

The official Twitter account of Clinton shared a clip of him alongside the caption, "I'm glad to be home!"

His aides also maintained that his sepsis was not acute. Thus, no life-threatening event ever happened. One spokesperson also assured that he is currently on the mend with the help of his doctors, nurses, and staff.

Meanwhile, Clinton himself broke his silence and assured everyone he is on the road to recovery. However, he still took his time to remind everyone to "listen to your bodies."

