Online sleuths offered another theory, suggesting Brian Laundrie is still alive somewhere.

In the past weeks, the authorities have been doing all the tests on the human skeletal remains they found in the Carlton Reserve. So far, only a comparison of dental records has been made as the other examination could not determine Brian Laundrie's cause of death.

The remains will reportedly be sent to an anthropologist for further investigation as the authorities can only assume that the fugitive committed suicide.

Before a new development comes, a new theory questioning the remains and belongings found in the nature reserve surfaced.

Brian Laundrie Took Off Somewhere Else?

On Twitter, users continuously queried about the holes during the search operation. They alleged that there is no way Laundrie is already dead since the "evidence" on the scene tells everyone otherwise.

One said, "Is anyone else having trouble understanding how the alligators and other critters chewed up #BrianLaundrie but left his socks behind? And his bsckback and notebook? #GabbyPetito Is this a school play?"



Another compared the event to what usually happens in Caddo Lakes. They revealed that alligators and other predators in the area eat everything - even a person's belongings - since they smell like a human.

For what it's worth, a special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Tampa Field Office, Michael McPherson, revealed that the remains were found near personal items - including a backpack and a wet notebook. He detailed that the area was previously underwater.

Another user replied to the theory and asked, "I've been wondering about the clothes too if any were found especially shoes or do they eat those but not socks?"

News about alligators eating bags around the state has been there for years. In 2019, the federal wildlife officials said that the animals living in the Carlton Reserve can chomp down anything.

If Brian Laundrie happens to be alive, questions whether his parents would be charged also came to the limelight. Per sleuths, Chris and Roberta would not be put behind bars unless they are found guilty of helping their son or if they knew Laundrie killed Gabby Petito.

The authorities are yet to confirm whether they would continue combing the nature reserve now that they found the remains.

