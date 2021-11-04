Chris Pratt may be married to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, but fans are still sensitive with his actions as they recently called him out for a letter he gave her recently.

The Marvel actor posted a photo of himself and his wife on Instagram; The picture may look sweet at first, but the caption threw his supporters off.

He wrote, "Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?" (check out the image below)

Pratt went on to tell random stories about Schwarzenegger, saying they met at church and she's given him "an amazing life" and a "gorgeous healthy daughter."

"She chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!" he added.

The actor concluded his post by adoring his wife and saying that he loves her, but fans quickly pointed out all the wrong things in his post.

"I really don't think this is as great of a post as you think it is." one fan wrote, along with red flag emojis.

"Something is up here. more like passive aggression dressed up as a joke." another one wrote.

"Yeah, lost respect for you in this post for multiple reasons.. sad." one commented.

Pratt, who shares eight-month-old daughter Lyla with the actress, was also criticized for not including his son in the post.

"Why mention she gave you a healthy daughter? Are you bitter that your son was premature and has health issues?? Thats such a passive aggressive statement," one wrote.

At the time of this writing, the actor has not publicly responded to the backlash he received.

Not The First Time Chris Pratt Was Slammed This Week

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt will be the new voice of the beloved animated cat Garfield in an upcoming animated film produced by Sony Pictures.

The script is written by Academy Award nominee David Reynolds, who also worked for "Finding Nemo." Mark Dindal directs the film.

The 42-year-old actor also took to his social media accounts to share the photo of Garfield, writing, "Well this Monday doesn't suck..."

However, fans were not impressed by the production's decision to cast him as a voice actor, deeming him as unfit for the role.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger's Relationship

Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris for eight years; they share a son named Jack. A year after they announced their divorce, the actor started dating Schwarzenegger.

Per Us Weekly, they got engaged a few months later and got married in Montecito, California, in 2019.

