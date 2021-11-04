It seems like Meghan Markle is stirring the pot once again. Tabloids keep reporting about her demanding the Duke of Sussex to prove his relationship to Prince Charles.

Speculations about Harry being an illegitimate son of the Prince of Wales have always existed and been questioned by curious and doubtful netizens. However, this time around, it's apparently the mother of his children and possibly his own father who brought up the topic to the media.

According to Woman's Day via Suggest, these all began when Markle discovered an old interview that the late Princess Diana had with BBC almost 25 years ago.

An inside source revealed that "Diana admitted she was very much in love with dashing cavalry officer James Hewitt during the formal exchange."

Meghan Doubts Prince Charles is Harry's Father

Apparently, this was enough to convince the Duchess of Sussex that her husband of three years was not actually related to Prince Charles.

These rumors about Markle pressuring the royal to take a paternity test have been circulating since last year. An informant even shared that she demanded Harry "to get a DNA test once and for all." Their exit from the royal family was announced around the same time that the doubts and gossip started spreading again.

The situation had allegedly "motivated" the former actress to go through and be firm with her request. "It could actually solve all their problems if James was Harry's real father," another insider said as it would mean that Prince Harry would have no connection with the royal family.



James Hewitt Denies The Rumors

Neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Charles confirmed the allegations that they doubted Harry's lineage. However, the aforementioned dashing cavalry officer had already clarified his side of the story and put the rumors to rest.

Based on this article written by Marie Claire, Hewitt had revealed the truth during an interview he conducted with Australia's Channel Seven Segment- Sunday Night back in 2017.

Hewitt had flat out denied being Harry's father despite his very public and famous affair with Diana in the 90s. He had simply answered, "No, I'm not," and continued to explain that the reason why people still love to bring it up was that "it sells papers."



