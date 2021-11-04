William Lucking, "Sons of Anarchy" star, has died at the age of 80, his wife Sigrid confirmed through an obituary.

Lucking reportedly passed away on October 18 at his home in Las Vegas. The saddening news has been confirmed by his wife and spread by his friend, Stephen Macht.

On his Facebook account, Macht shared the letter penned by Sigrid and revealed he had been friends with the actor for 46 years. He described Lucking as a "lion" before assuring his memory would always be a blessing to him and his loved ones.

"Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry," Sigrid wrote.

William Lucking's cause of death was not disclosed. Still, his fans and former colleagues offered their heartfelt messages to the late actor and his bereaved family.



William Lucking Receives Tributes

After learning the news, his "Sons of Anarchy" co-star Kim Coates became one of the first people to pay tribute through a social media post.

"Never ever gonna forget this guy. Billy broke the mold of pretty much everything he did and accomplished The times we all had on set are legendary... just like Piney ... Miss you brother. RIP," he posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Theo Rossi, who played the role of Juan Carlos "Juice" Ortiz on the series, shared an old photo of the actor and offered another earnest message.

"I was fortunate to listen and learn from this knowledgeable steadfast oak of a Human. One of one, none before and none to come Give 'em hell BILL!" he went on.

Throughout his career, Lucking became part of several movies and series. But fans who saw him on "Sons of Anarchy" will surely never forget his character, Piney, who carried an oxygen tank on the show.

Lucking made his screen debut through the TV show "Ironside" in 1986. He also joined Faye Dunaway and George C. Scott in the movie "Oklahoma Crude."

He collected award-winning movies under his belt, including "Contraband," "The Rundown," "The River Wild," "The Return of a Man Called Horse," and "The Crazy World of Julius Vrooder," to name a few.

